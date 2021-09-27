Cyclone Gulab: Maritime ports advised to lower distant warning signal 2

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower distant warning signal number two as the cyclonic storm 'Gulab' over Northwest Bay and adjoining West Central Bay crossed North Andhra Pradesh - South Odisha coast of India at midnight last night and lies over north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha as a deep depression.

It is likely to move in a west-northwesterly direction and weaken gradually, according to Met office bulletin issued on Monday morning.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to proceed with caution till afternoon today.