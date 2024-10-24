Cyclone Dana’s centre reaches 490km from Bangladesh coast

Cyclone Dana's centre was at 490km South-Southwest of Payra port at 3am today (24 October).

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) special bulletin said, "The Cyclonic Storm 'DANA' over Eastcentral Bay and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved North-Northwestwards, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and now lies over the same area (near Lat: 18.1°N, Lon: 88.2°E) and was centered at 3am today about 605km Southwest of Chattogram port, 560km Southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 510km South of Mongla port and 490km South-Southwest of Payra port. It is likely to move into North-Northwesterly direction further."

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64km of the severe cyclone center is about 90kph rising to 110kph in gusts/squalls. Sea will remain high near the system center.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal no-3(R).

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.