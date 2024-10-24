Cyclone Dana’s centre reaches 490km from Bangladesh coast

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 09:10 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 09:16 am

Related News

Cyclone Dana’s centre reaches 490km from Bangladesh coast

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64km of the severe cyclone center is about 90kph rising to 110kph in gusts/squalls. Sea will remain high near the system center

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 09:10 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 09:16 am
Cyclone Dana. Photo: INDIA METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT/X
Cyclone Dana. Photo: INDIA METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT/X

Cyclone Dana's centre was at 490km South-Southwest of Payra port at 3am today (24 October).

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) special bulletin said, "The Cyclonic Storm 'DANA' over Eastcentral Bay and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved North-Northwestwards, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and now lies over the same area (near Lat: 18.1°N, Lon: 88.2°E) and was centered at 3am today about 605km Southwest of Chattogram port, 560km Southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 510km South of Mongla port and 490km South-Southwest of Payra port. It is likely to move into North-Northwesterly direction further."

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64km of the severe cyclone center is about 90kph rising to 110kph in gusts/squalls. Sea will remain high near the system center.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BMD weather bulletin. Photo: Courtesy
BMD weather bulletin. Photo: Courtesy

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal no-3(R).

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.

Top News

Weather / Cyclone / Bay of Bengal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

19h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

18h | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

2d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

1h | Videos
Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

1h | Videos
Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

3h | Videos
Israeli soldiers deployed in Gaza are committing suicide due to mental agony

Israeli soldiers deployed in Gaza are committing suicide due to mental agony

16h | Videos