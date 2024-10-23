Cyclone ‘Dana’: Landfall likely tonight in Indian coast, more rainfall in Bangladesh

Cyclone 'Dana' is developing over the Bay of Bengal expected to hit India's eastern coast. Photo: Collected

Cyclonic storm "Dana" formed in the Bay of Bengal may become a severe cyclone and cause landfall tonight in Indian coasts, meteorologists have said.

Meanwhile, many parts of Bangladesh, including Dhaka, have witnessed rainfall under the influence of the cyclonic storm.

Meteorological experts said the cyclone is not likely to hit Bangladesh directly, but it may cause rainfall for three consecutive days in the coastal areas, and affect the Sundarbans areas. Also, Satkhira, Khulna and Bagerhat districts may experience 3 to 5 feet higher than normal tides.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has already advised all maritime ports to hoist local cautionary signal no-3.

"Due to the speed of Cyclone Dana so far, the likely area of its impact is the coast of India's Odisha. It may affect various areas of India's West Bengal and Bangladesh's coastal districts of Khulna and Barishal," according to the BMD.

BMD Meteorologist Md Omar Faruq today told The Business Standard that the cyclone is unlikely to make landfall in Bangladesh.

"However, it is likely to affect the Sundarbans region. Besides, it may affect the coastal districts of Khulna and Barisal divisions."

According to the BMD special bulletin issued last evening, as of 6pm yesterday, Cyclone Dana was centred about 650kms Southwest of Chattogram port, 595 kms Southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 585 kms South of Mongla port and 555 kms South-Southwest of Payra port.

"It is likely to move West-North-westerly direction and intensify further. Maximum sustained wind speed within 54 km of the Cyclone centre is about 62 kph rising to 88 kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain very rough near the Cyclone centre," it adds.

Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Palash, a PhD researcher in meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan, told TBS, "According to weather forecast models, Cyclone Dana is likely to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm (89–117 km/h) between 6pm today and 6am tomorrow over the coast between Puri in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal."

Currently, due to the inclement weather under the influence of the cyclone, communication via naval routes between Noakhali's Hatiya upazila and other parts of the country remains suspended.

Today, 44 of 51 BMD stations recorded rainfall. In the past 24 hours till 6pm, the maximum rainfall was recorded at 53mm in Dhaka division. During the period, Satkhira recorded 34mm rainfall, Sitakunda 23mm, Feni 24mm, Narayanganj 23mm and Tangail 27mm.

Possible impacts in Bangladesh

Meteorologists said Cyclone Dana is likely to make landfall in the areas between the Puri and Digha regions of India. The winds originating from the periphery of the cyclone are expected to impact the Sundarbans region.

Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Palash told TBS that due to the cyclone, Bangladesh may be exposed to three consecutive days of rain and tidal waves in Khulna's coastal areas. "If the cyclone makes landfall during high tide, the coastal districts of Khulna may experience high tides of 3 to 5 feet higher than normal tide."

Many parts of Khulna, Chattogram and Barishal divisions have already experienced rainfall. The rainfall activities are likely to increase on Thursday and continue till 26 October. As such, the agricultural sector, especially the winter vegetables, could suffer extensive damage.

BMD Meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallik told TBS that Bangladesh's coastal region lies on the right flank of the zone where the cyclone is projected to move. "Consequently, the effects will be more severe along the Bangladesh coast."