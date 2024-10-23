Cyclone Dana brings rain in coastal districts; shelters prepared

Cyclone 'Dana' is developing over the Bay of Bengal expected to hit India's eastern coast. Photo: Collected

Coastal districts including Bagerhat, Khulna, Bhola and Satkhira are experiencing rain accompanied by gusty winds since this morning (23 October) due to the impact of Cyclone 'Dana' that is brewing over the Bay of Bengal and could make landfall in India's eastern coast, from Puri to West Bengal.

District administrations have taken necessary preparation to face potential impact of the cyclone although Bangladesh Metrological Department predicted that the cyclone is unlikely to hit Bangladesh coastline.

Cyclonic storm Dana over the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining area is likely to move West-Northwestwards direction and intensify further, according to the latest bulletin issued BMD.

Maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to hoist cautionary signal 3.

The coastal areas in Shyamnagar upazila including areas adjacent to the Sundarbans's Gabura, Padmapukur, and Burigoalini are experiencing rain since morning, reports UNB Satkhira correspondent.

Zulfikar Ali Ripon, acting officer of the Satkhira weather office, said the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclone today and named 'Dana.'

Rainfall may increase in the evening under the influence of the cyclone, he said.

Shyamnagar Upazila Disaster Management officer Md Shahinul Alam said a total of 162 cyclone shelters, including 102 government shelters, were kept ready.

Besides, adequate dry food has been stocked and 2,980 members of the Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) including women are kept standby, along with other volunteers.

Prince Reza, sub-divisional officer of the Water Development Board in Shyamnagar, said there are approximately 360 kilometres of embankments in the area, with six to seven points being particularly vulnerable.

Meanwhile, Salauddin, executive engineer of Satkhira Water Development Board-1, said three kilometres area out of the 380 kilometres of embankments have been identified as extremely vulnerable.

However, he assured that unless there is a major disaster, there is no immediate threat of the embankments collapse.

Bagerhat deputy commissioner Kamrul Hasan, said all necessary preparations have been taken.

A total of 359 cyclone shelters were opened in the nine upazilas of the district, with a capacity to accommodate 2,06,651 people.

Eighty-four medical teams were formed while control rooms were opened in nine upazilas, he said.

A total of 869 cyclone shelters were prepared in Bhola district, said deputy commissioner Md Azad Zahan while speaking at an emergency meeting.

At least 13,860 volunteers of the Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) are kept prepared and eight control rooms have been opened in the district.

The administration is taking preparations to evacuate over residents from the vulnerable char areas to safe shelters.

Meanwhile, currently there is a stock of 584 tonnes of rice, 350 packets of dry foods and Tk9 lakh in cash in the relief fund of the district.

Besides, the local administration is working to bring fishing trawlers to safety.

As Cyclone Dana approaches, both Odisha and West Bengal are taking precautionary measures by evacuating residents from vulnerable areas and closing educational institutions, reports Indian media.

The Indian Coast Guard has heightened its preparedness, mobilising vessels and aircraft to respond quickly to any emergencies due to the heavy rains expected in both states.

Indian Mereological Department (IMD) predicted that the cyclone could impact the eastern coast, from Puri to West Bengal.

Cyclone Dana is predicted to make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island in the early hours of October 25, bringing wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, with gusts possibly reaching 120 kmph.

In West Bengal, schools will remain closed in seven districts from 23-26 October.