Cyclist dead after speeding vehicle hits him in Dhaka's Sabujbagh

A cyclist died this morning (3 April) after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Dhaka's Sabujbagh area.

The deceased was identified as Ripon, 35. He lived in Khilgaon's Nandipara area and worked as a vehicle washer at Kamalapur ICD.

The incident happened around 5 am near the Bashabo Highway mosque, said Sabujbagh Police Station Sub-inspector Sabujar Ali.

"Ripon was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at 8am where he died while undergoing treatment.

"He was seriously injured after a speeding car or a vehicle hit him," said the SI.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy. The vehicle could not be immediately seized, added the SI.