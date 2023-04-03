Cyclist dead after speeding vehicle hits him in Dhaka's Sabujbagh

Bangladesh

UNB
03 April, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 12:56 pm

Related News

Cyclist dead after speeding vehicle hits him in Dhaka's Sabujbagh

UNB
03 April, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 12:56 pm
Cyclist dead after speeding vehicle hits him in Dhaka&#039;s Sabujbagh

A cyclist died this morning (3 April) after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Dhaka's Sabujbagh area.

The deceased was identified as Ripon, 35. He lived in Khilgaon's Nandipara area and worked as a vehicle washer at Kamalapur ICD.

The incident happened around 5 am near the Bashabo Highway mosque, said Sabujbagh Police Station Sub-inspector Sabujar Ali.

"Ripon was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at 8am where he died while undergoing treatment.

"He was seriously injured after a speeding car or a vehicle hit him," said the SI.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy. The vehicle could not be immediately seized, added the SI.

Top News

Dhaka / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The NLD won Myanmar&#039;s 2020 election, but in February 2021, the army seized power. Photo: AFP

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

2h | Thoughts
Graphics: TBS

The Guardian's Cotton Capital and the West's belated attempt to come to terms with its dark past

5h | Panorama
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Is globalisation over?

5h | Panorama
The centre is divided into several sections, each one catering to a different aspect of a child&#039;s development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dandelionz: When nostalgia gave birth to a business idea

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

2h | TBS Career
Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

2h | TBS SPORTS
Keanu Reeves’ 'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops 71 markets

Keanu Reeves’ 'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops 71 markets

2h | TBS Entertainment
Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

21h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties