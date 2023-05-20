Cyberbullying-related crimes drop while financial frauds surge in Bangladesh: Report

Bangladesh saw a surge in online financial frauds despite a decline in cyberbullying-related crimes in 2022, says a report titled "Bangladesh Cybercrime Trend 2023."

Cybercrime Awareness Foundation (CAF), a nonprofit organisation, unveiled its findings during a press briefing held at the capital's Dhaka Reporters Unity on Saturday (20 May).

Swarna Saha, CAF's research assistant, presented the findings to the media.

As per CAF, of all the online crimes reported last year, 52.21% were related to cyberbullying, including cases of pornography, indecent messaging, and other social media-related crimes. The figure was 59.90% back in 2017.

The decline in cyberbullying cases was attributed to various factors, including improved awareness campaigns and increased preventive measures.

However, the report also brought to light a rise in financial fraud cases in the cyber realm. In 2022, a concerning 14.64% of people fell victim to online shopping scams, indicating a worrisome trend.

Furthermore, the report highlighted that social media accounts of women were the primary targets of hacking, accounting for 25.18% of all reported cases.

The CAF report also revealed a concerning trend in the number of victims filing complaints related to cybercrime offences.

Over the past few years, there has been a significant decline in the number of complaints made.

In 2018, some 61% of cybercrime victims made complaints but last year that number dropped significantly to 20.83%.

Speaking at the programme, experts emphasised that the decline in complaints was alarming and called for increased efforts to encourage victims to come forward and report cybercrime incidents.

Addressing this issue is crucial in order to combat the growing threat of financial fraud and ensure the safety of individuals in the digital landscape, they said.