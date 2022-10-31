Cyberattacks on rise in Bangladesh: ICT Secretary

Cyberattacks are increasing in Bangladesh as elsewhere in the world which calls for increased awareness-building measures, Information and Communication Technology Division Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam said.

"We are making ourselves aware of it, but we need to increase this awareness-building initiative more. Only then we can defeat the cyberattacks," he told a workshop on Monday titled 'Digital Literacy and Cyber Security for Media Personnel' jointly organised by ICT Division and the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) in the capital, aiming to improve awareness on digital literacy and cybersecurity.

The ICT secretary said the youth now have to be more careful and aware of the cyber world to avert any major incident.

The daylong workshop is part of the government's project titled 'Establishing Secure E-mail and Digital Literacy Center for Government'.

BCC Executive Director Ranjit Kumar, Technology Media Guild (TMGB) President Mohammad Kawsar Uddin and TMGB General Secretary Mursalin Haque Zonaid were present as special guests at the event.

A total of 50 media personnel working in different outlets participated in the workshop. The workshop provided training on digital issues like – cybersecurity, cyber bullying, rumours, online privacy, digital footprint etc.

TMGB President Mohammad Kawsar Uddin said that ICT division is going to conduct such workshops across the country.