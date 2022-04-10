Cyber ​​Range Lab set up at Military Institute of Science and Technology

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 04:37 pm

Cyber ​​Range Lab set up at Military Institute of Science and Technology

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 04:37 pm
Cyber ​​Range Lab set up at Military Institute of Science and Technology

State Minister for ICT Junaid Ahmed Palak on Sunday (10 April) inaugurated Cyber Range Lab at the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST), in the capital Mirpur Cantonment.

In his speech as the chief guest, Palak mentioned various steps taken by the government for the development of information and communication technology, reads an Inter-Services Public Relations press release. 

He hoped that the Cyber ​​Range Lab, established for the first time in any educational institution in the country under the supervision of the ICT Division, would open new horizons in the cyber security sector of Bangladesh.

MIST Commandant Major General Wahid-uz-Zaman, as the chief patron, thanked all the guests of the inaugural function. 

He pledged that MIST would continue to play its role in the development of information technology through education and research.

He especially thanked the BCC and members of all levels involved in setting up the cyber range. 

Brigadier General Abdur Razzak, chairman of the organizing committee of the inaugural function and Head of the CSE Division, delivered his introductory speech.

Also present on the occasion were senior officials of Bangladesh Computer Council, senior officers related to cyber security of defense forces, managing directors and chief technical officers of banking sector and all deans, department heads, branch heads, faculty and students of MIST.

