Customs seizes large consignment of liquor in Narayanganj

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 09:49 pm

Customs seizes large consignment of liquor in Narayanganj

The consignments were released from the Chittagong Port by misusing the names of two companies in Cumilla and Ishwardi EPZ

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 09:49 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Two large consignments of liquor imported under false import permission of machinery and bobbins have been seized from Narayanganj.

Acting on a tip-off, Chittagong Customs House, with the help of the Rapid Action Battalion and intelligence agencies, seized two vehicles containing the consignments from Sonargaon in Narayanganj in the early hours of Friday, customs house sources said.

The consignments were released from the Chittagong Port by misusing the names of two companies in Cumilla Export Processing Zone (EPZ) and Ishwardi EPZ. As the goods are high-duty ones, a huge amount of revenue has been evaded in these two shipments. Inventory (counting of goods) of the two consignments is in progress.

Chattogram Customs House Deputy Commissioner (AIR) Saiful Haque said that a bill of entry was submitted to the Customs House on 20 July for the release of the consignment weighing 19,650 kilograms which came from China under declaration for textured yarn in the name of Hashy Tiger Company Limited of Cumilla EPZ.

On the same day, another bill of entry was submitted for clearance of a consignment weighing 20,750 kg brought from China in the name of BHK Textiles Limited in the Ishwardi EPZ under a declaration of roving machine bobbins.

C&F company Zafar Ahmed of Double Mooring, Chittagong was in charge of clearing the two consignments. Zafar Ahmad, the owner of the company, was contacted on his phone, but the phone was switched off. 

