Customs to destroy 385 containers of expired products at Ctg port

File photo of Chattogram Port. Photo: TBS
File photo of Chattogram Port. Photo: TBS

The Chattogram Customs House is going to destroy 385 containers of goods that have perished at Chattogram port as they were not received by the importers.

The demolition process will start from 11 September in the Ananda Bazar area of Halishahar in Chattogram.

A preparatory meeting was held on 1 September at the Chattogram Port Bhaban in this regard, where officials of the Chattogram Customs House, Department of Environment, Chattogram Metropolitan Police, Fire Service, and Border Guard Bangladesh were present.

Earlier, the Department of Environment approved a vacant area next to the Chattogram City Corporation's dumping station in Ananda Bazar as the ground for destroying the expired products.

Santos Soren, deputy commissioner of Chattogram Customs House, said the imported products will be destroyed and buried in five acres of land, so there will be no chance of spreading bad smell. It will take around 15-20 days to complete the demolition process.

According to Chattogram Customs House sources, the containers full of expired goods are stored in Chattogram port yard and some private depots. The customs house does not have its own facility for destruction of expired goods. So, an empty space next to the garbage dumping space of the city corporation has been selected.

Importers sometimes do not take delivery of various products brought from abroad. Besides, the authorities seize some goods during physical examination if the traders try to import them by evading customs duties.

As per the rules, the importers are given a notice to take delivery of their products within 30 days. If they do not receive their imports within the stipulated time, the customs house auctions those goods.

If the imported goods perish at the port even after completing the due process, the customs authorities destroy them.

Chattogram Port

