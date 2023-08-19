Customs to conduct preventive maintenance work of 7 container scanners in Ctg port till 16 Sept

The Chittagong Custom House has started preventive maintenance of seven container scanners installed at different gates of the Chattogram port, with the work expected to last till 16 September.

It began on Friday (18 August) and each scanner will undergo two days of maintenance, during which it will be down. The scanning, however, will continue at the adjacent gate.

According to information from the Chittagong Custom House, out of 12 gates of the port, seven gates have container scanners.

Of these, five are fixed and two are mobile scanners. These scanners only scan containers carrying imported goods.

Five R Associates is doing container scanner maintenance at the port.

Chittagong Custom House spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Barrister Md Bodruzzaman Munshi said during the maintenance of the scanner machine, containers will be scanned in the scanning machine at the adjacent gate. After the completion of the activity, the scanning work will be conducted as per previous rules.