Customs Commissioner Enamul Haque barred from leaving country amid corruption allegations

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 02:52 pm

Mohammad Enamul Haque, however, has denied the allegations of acquiring wealth through illegal means.

Customs Commissioner Mohammad Enamul Haque. Photo: Collected
Customs Commissioner Mohammad Enamul Haque. Photo: Collected

Customs Valuation and Internal Audit Department Commissioner Mohammad Enamul Haque has been barred from leaving the country amid corruption allegations.

Sylhet Customs Commissioner Mohammad Enamul Haque has been barred from leaving the country on the charge of acquiring wealth beyond the known source of income.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain's court gave this order in view of an application filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday (8 July).

The investigating officer of the case ACC Deputy Director Farzana Yasmin applied for enforcing a ban on Mohammad Enamul Haque leaving the country, confirmed ACC official Mir Ahmed Ali Salam.

Previously on 4 July, the same court had ordered the confiscation of the assets belonging to the customs commissioner.

Now customs commissioner's nine-storeyed Bashundhara house, 2 flats seized

The ACC had filed a petition to confiscate Mohammad Enamul Haque's 9-storey house in Bashundhara G-Block, two flats in Banani and Kakrail, three commercial spaces in Mohammadpur and other areas of the capital, and a car parking space in Gulshan which were allegedly acquired illegally.

Contacted by The Business Standard on 4 July, he said, "All my wealth has been acquired through legitimate means. My loans, or my own income, have all been acquired through properties and everything is shown in our tax file. But I have no income from businesses."

He said, "A case of this kind has been going on against me for the last one year and I have also given all kinds of documents related to it, which have now come to the inquiry stage. But suddenly someone may have brought this [allegations] up, which is like adding fuel to the fire.

"As the case is in the inquiry stage, they could have waited until it was completed," he said.

According to ACC and court sources, the anti-graft body filed a case against customs commissioner Mohammad Enamul Haque on 31 July last year on allegation of amassing illegal wealth worth Tk9.76 crore. 

