Customs bust Bijoy Tobacco's attempt to evade Tk15cr tax using counterfeit banderoles

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 09:58 pm

Related News

Customs bust Bijoy Tobacco's attempt to evade Tk15cr tax using counterfeit banderoles

He further noted that legal action against the company is in progress under the Special Powers Act

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 09:58 pm
Banderoles siezed from a warehouse owned by Bijoy International in Cox&#039;s Bazar. Photo: Collected
Banderoles siezed from a warehouse owned by Bijoy International in Cox's Bazar. Photo: Collected

The Customs, Excise, and VAT Commissionerate in Chattogram in an anti-smuggling operation seized over 38 lakh used cigarette stamps and 2.5 lakh banderoles from a warehouse owned by Bijoy International Ltd in Cox's Bazar's Chakaria Upazila.

In a press release following the seizure, Chattogram VAT Commissioner Muhammad Zakir Hossain mentioned that using these counterfeit banderoles could have led to a revenue loss of approximately Tk15 crore.

He further noted that legal action against the company is in progress under the Special Powers Act.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Previously, Bijoy International Tobacco faced similar allegations of attempt to evade revenue through the use of counterfeit banderoles.
 

Bandroles / seize / Bijoy Tobacco

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

1d | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

1d | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

1d | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

CID starts investigating ex-land minister Saifuzzaman over money laundering

CID starts investigating ex-land minister Saifuzzaman over money laundering

1h | Videos
What is the future for Bangladeshis wishing to go to Malaysia?

What is the future for Bangladeshis wishing to go to Malaysia?

1h | Videos
IFIC Bank sends legal notice to Shakib Al Hasan's agro company through newspaper ad

IFIC Bank sends legal notice to Shakib Al Hasan's agro company through newspaper ad

2h | Videos
Why is Law advisor Dr. Asif Nazrul in charge of the Speaker

Why is Law advisor Dr. Asif Nazrul in charge of the Speaker

2h | Videos