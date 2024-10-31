Customs bust Bijoy Tobacco's attempt to evade Tk15cr tax using counterfeit banderoles

Banderoles siezed from a warehouse owned by Bijoy International in Cox's Bazar. Photo: Collected

The Customs, Excise, and VAT Commissionerate in Chattogram in an anti-smuggling operation seized over 38 lakh used cigarette stamps and 2.5 lakh banderoles from a warehouse owned by Bijoy International Ltd in Cox's Bazar's Chakaria Upazila.

In a press release following the seizure, Chattogram VAT Commissioner Muhammad Zakir Hossain mentioned that using these counterfeit banderoles could have led to a revenue loss of approximately Tk15 crore.

He further noted that legal action against the company is in progress under the Special Powers Act.

Previously, Bijoy International Tobacco faced similar allegations of attempt to evade revenue through the use of counterfeit banderoles.

