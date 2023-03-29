Custodial torture: Accused OC and SI on “leave” for more than a month in Ctg

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchlaish Police Station in Chattogram Mohammad Nazim Uddin and Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Aziz have been on "leave" for over a month after a case was filed against them for allegedly committing custodial torture.

In late February, a case was filed against them for allegedly torturing Mostaqim, who was involved in a protest against the increase of kidney dialysis fees at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital. The incident of torture took place on 10 January this year.

On Monday, a Chattogram court directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Chattogram district and Metro unit to submit a reply to a show-cause letter from the accused OC and SI.

The court also warned Special Superintendent of Police (SP) Shahnewaz Khaled of Chattogram District and Metro Unit for submitting a reply to the show-cause letter from the acting OC of the same police station. The court also termed the act as "unlawful".

Regarding the leave of OC Nazim Uddin and SI Abdul Aziz, the acting OC of the Panchlaish Police Station Sadekur Rahman told The Business Standard, "They are on sick leave. I do not know when they will join the office again."

Lawyers said that the accused should be arrested as soon as the case is filed at the police station. Or the accused has to voluntarily surrender to the court. If the accused is a government official, he has to be suspended.

However, none of these happened in the case of Nazim Uddin and Abdul Aziz.

Chattogram Metropolitan Public Prosecutor (PP) Abdur Rashid said, "As per the rules, the accused should be arrested and handed over to the court as soon as the case is registered at the police station. Since they were not arrested, the two police officers are now absconding as per the law."

"But police say they are on leave. They should be arrested when they come to work. At the same time, they should be suspended. Otherwise, it will be illegal," he said.

Advocate Zia Habib Ahsan, secretary general of Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation (BHRF), said "It is strange that the OC of such an important police station has been on leave for more than one month. Despite being a man of law, he is acting against law."

On 10 January, a police team led by OC Nazim Uddin confronted a group of protesters who formed a human chain demanding the reduction of kidney dialysis fees at the Chattogram Medical College.

During this time, OC Nazim detained Mustaqim and beat him after taking him to the police station, said the family of the victim.

On 22 February, a case was filed in this regard against the OC and sub-inspector.

Earlier, on 21 February, a day before the filing of the case, both the officials went on sick leave and hitherto been absent from the office.

