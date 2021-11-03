Curtains fall for Bangladesh Collectors’ Show 2021

Bangladesh Matchbox Collectors' Club (BMCC) held an exhibition for Bangladeshi collectors titled "Bangladesh Collectors' Show 2021" that ended with a gorgeous closing ceremony at Boomer's Cafe restaurant in Dhanmondi on 30 October.

It was a colourful event with the participants from all parts of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Matchbox Collectors' Club (BMCC) was the organiser of this glorious event along with Philatelic Society of Bangladesh (PSB), Chittagong Collectors' Club (CCC), Khulna Collectors' Society (KCS) and Sylhet Collectors' Society (SCS) as associate organisers.

Representatives from all these organisations were present and distributed prizes among the participants.

Al-Razee Anonnya, the phillumeny coordinator of the event said, " We are overwhelmed at the gleeful and spontaneous participation of so many variegated collectors. We hope to continue this exhibition each year".

Shakil Huq, the president of BMCC said, "Really it's been an amazing event with so many collectors with their masterly collection. It's been a phenomenal success for us".

Md Robiul Islam, one of the joint convenors and the president of KCS said, " It's also amazing to see that even kids participated here with their collection. It's a great opportunity for me to be a part of this historical event".

"BMCC is now getting ready to organise the second international matchbox and labels exhibition in January next year" said Rashel Rahman Shemul, general secretary of BMCC.

