Current political crisis shows environment not conducive for free, fair elections: EC

The political impasse prevailing in the country means that the environment needed for a free, fair, inclusive, and participatory election has not yet been created, the Election Commission (EC) believes.

In a concept paper sent to media editors on Thursday, the EC also emphasised that the resolution of the crisis was a political matter, with no direct involvement of the EC.

"The major opposing parties remain steadfast in their positions, resorting to street demonstrations to garner support and display their strength. However, the commission does not believe this is the anticipated solution to the crisis," reads the paper.

"In multi-party democracy, differences, disagreements, and crises are inherent to the system. It can be more productive to seek compromises and solutions through dialogue, leaving behind political vengeance and distrust. Absolute tolerance, mutual understanding, and solidarity are essential elements for sustaining a stable democracy," said the concept paper.

Mentioning that the country has sufficient election laws in place, the commission noted that achieving the desired objectives can be challenging when there is a lack of harmonious alignment between these laws and the prevailing political culture.

The commission will hold a workshop for media editors titled 'Upcoming 12th National Parliament Elections: Role of Media and the Nation's Expectations' on 26 October.

According to EC sources, 38 editors have been invited to the workshop.

Meanwhile, the EC has already made preparations to dispatch election materials. The goods will be sent to the Dhaka region today, said the EC insiders.