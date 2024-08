The curfew, which has been in force from 12pm, will end at 6:00am tomorrow (6 August), the ISPR has said.

All educational institutions, including government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, private institutions, factories, schools, colleges, madrasas and universities of Bangladesh will be open from tomorrow morning.

The curfew, in both strict and relaxed forms, has been in place for 17 days.