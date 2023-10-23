Cumilla UNO who threatened to dunk Imam in water transferred to Rangamati

The upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Lalmai upazila in Cumilla, who recently threatened to dunk the Imam of the district's Lalmai Masjid in water, has been transferred to Rangamati.

UNO Forkan Elahi Anupam is being transferred to Barkal Upazila of Rangamati district, effective immediately, reads a notice signed by Additional Commissioner of Chattogram Division Mohammad Shamim Alam.

The notice adds that Feni's Chhagalnaiya Upazila UNO Moumita Das will replace Anupam in Lalmai.

On 13 October, UNO Forkan Elahi Anupam of Lalmai Upazila was sitting behind the Imam during the Jummah prayers at Bhatra Kacharibari Jame Masjid.

The Imam asked the UNO to move back a little before the Iqama (call to prayer). This enraged the UNO, who later met the Imam and told him that he wants to dunk the Imam in water.

After that, the Imam was sacked by UP Chairman Khandaker Saifullah. Two days after this incident, in the presence of Shane Sahaba Central Committee and Cumilla District Imam Association, District Administrator Khandkar Md Mushfiqur Rahman solved the matter.

The imam was reinstated in his position.