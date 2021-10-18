Cumilla rally calls for resisting destroyers of communal harmony

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 09:01 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A mass gathering was organised in Cumilla in protest of the communal violence recently occurring in various districts across the country. 

The rally called for resisting the perpetrators responsible for destroying communal harmony. 

Cumilla-6 lawmaker AKM Bahauddin Bahar spoke at the rally, "Even before this, the conspirators have tried to destroy communal harmony in Cumilla in various ways. They were resisted then. They sow seeds of conspiracy again. 

"However, due to the harmony of the Hindu-Muslim communities and determination of the administration, no casualties were reported this time."

Vice-Presidents of Cumilla Metropolitan Awami League Zahirul Islam Selim, Abdul Alim Kanchan, Dr Md Shahidullah, Secretary General Arfanul Haque Rifat, Joint Secretary General Abidur Rahman Jahangir, Atiq Ullah Khokon were present at the rally.

