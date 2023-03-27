Cumilla MP for 'border hospitals' along Bangladesh-India border

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 11:19 am

Related News

Cumilla MP for 'border hospitals' along Bangladesh-India border

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 11:19 am
Photo: The Economic Times
Photo: The Economic Times

Inspired by the success of the 'border haats' located in 'No Man's Land' between Bangladesh and India, Cumilla lawmaker Dr Prangopal Datta has proposed the creation of 'border hospitals' to provide high-quality healthcare services to the people living in the region.

"The 'border haats' between the two countries for the trade of local products has emerged as a successful model. I think the concept of border hospitals will also be successful. Both governments can start working on it. I have proposed the idea in different forums in India and Bangladesh," PTI reported quoting the MP.

The former vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) attended a seminar in Tripura and said that the initiative would benefit the people living along the border and improve relations between the two countries.

"People in the border areas of both countries are poverty-stricken, thus, they would be the ones most benefited from this. Besides, it would also enhance people-to-people relations between the two neighbouring countries," he said.

Prangopal Datta also suggested that India and Bangladesh may collaborate and jointly invest in the proposed project, with administrative control being maintained by government officials from both countries.

Mentioning that the project is under consideration, Dr Ashok Sinha, the vice-chairman of Tripura's planning board, said,  "I think it's a feasible project and would be a dream come true if successful."

He also suggested that a special medical visa could also be introduced for the purpose.

Two 'border haats' functioning at Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district and at Srinagar in South Tripura district allow people residing within five-km of the border to buy and sell products.

Top News

Bangladesh-India border / Healthcare

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Source: IMF World Economic Outlook, October 2022 (Chart 1); CEIC Asia Database and author’s calculations (Chart 2); CEIC Asia Database (Chart 3); World Bank World Development Indicator, 2023 (Chart 4). Charts 1 and 4 are calendar years, while Charts 2 and 3 are fiscal years.

It's mainly fiscal

26m | Panorama
Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

56m | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Time to make disaster response training mandatory?

2h | Panorama
Photo: Pexels

AROUND THE TOWN

23h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Munshiganj's Ariyal Bill is famous for its sweet pumpkin

Munshiganj's Ariyal Bill is famous for its sweet pumpkin

18h | TBS Stories
“Want to be a good guitarist? Practice and practice”

“Want to be a good guitarist? Practice and practice”

16h | TBS Entertainment
Russia's last resort Asia after UEFA and FIFA ban

Russia's last resort Asia after UEFA and FIFA ban

18h | TBS SPORTS
Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year