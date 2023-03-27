Cumilla MP for 'border hospitals' along Bangladesh-India border

Inspired by the success of the 'border haats' located in 'No Man's Land' between Bangladesh and India, Cumilla lawmaker Dr Prangopal Datta has proposed the creation of 'border hospitals' to provide high-quality healthcare services to the people living in the region.

"The 'border haats' between the two countries for the trade of local products has emerged as a successful model. I think the concept of border hospitals will also be successful. Both governments can start working on it. I have proposed the idea in different forums in India and Bangladesh," PTI reported quoting the MP.

The former vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) attended a seminar in Tripura and said that the initiative would benefit the people living along the border and improve relations between the two countries.

"People in the border areas of both countries are poverty-stricken, thus, they would be the ones most benefited from this. Besides, it would also enhance people-to-people relations between the two neighbouring countries," he said.

Prangopal Datta also suggested that India and Bangladesh may collaborate and jointly invest in the proposed project, with administrative control being maintained by government officials from both countries.

Mentioning that the project is under consideration, Dr Ashok Sinha, the vice-chairman of Tripura's planning board, said, "I think it's a feasible project and would be a dream come true if successful."

He also suggested that a special medical visa could also be introduced for the purpose.

Two 'border haats' functioning at Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district and at Srinagar in South Tripura district allow people residing within five-km of the border to buy and sell products.