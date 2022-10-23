Cumilla Medical interns demand removal of asstt professor

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 09:51 pm

Intern doctors of Cumilla Medical College Hospital have demanded removal of an assistant professor of medicine department for allegedly forcing a female intern to touch his feet to seek apology.   

The interns have sent a letter to the medical college director with a 24-hours ultimatum to remove the assistant professor Dr Kamruzzaman Khokan. They have also warned of going to work abstention from 10am on Monday if the ultimatum is not followed.

The internship of that female intern doctor will be completed next month. But she has been suffering from depression since the incident took place about two weeks ago.     

Hridoy Ranjan Nath, president, Intern Chikitshok Parishad, Cumilla Medical College Hospital told The Business Standard that a patient came to the hospital a few days ago with diabetic foot problems for which the female intern sent him to the surgery department as usual. But the assistant professor called her the next day and forced her to seek apology to him by touching his feet for her decision to send the patient to the surgery department in presence of other professors, CA, registrar, and trainee doctors, despite the female intern saying sorry.

When contacted, Cumilla Medical College Hospital Director Dr Md Mohiuddin told TBS that he had received the written complaints of the interns. A probe committee will be formed within the next few days and actions will be taken as per the report of the committee.  

Denying the allegations, the accused Assistant Professor Dr Kamruzzaman Khokan told TBS that he sent a patient of his chamber with diabetic foot to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for admission as he had uncontrolled diabetes. Although the emergency doctor wrote 'admission' for the patient, the doctors at the ward wrote 'treatment' instead of admitting him.  

He further claimed that he did not ask the intern to seek apology by touching his feet rather the department head said so which Dr Khokan did not allow.

