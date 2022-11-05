Cumilla journo injured in AL infighting

A journalist was injured in a clash between two factions of Awami League during general secretary Obaidul Quader's speech at the triennial conference of the Cumilla city unit.

The injured is Photojournalist M Sadek of Prothom Alo.

The clash erupted at the beginning of the rally around 12pm Saturday (5 November). Shootings and cocktail explosions took place while Quader was speaking.

Sadek told The Business Standard that he rushed to the Kandirpar intersection adjacent to the venue of the conference hearing the sounds of multiple explosions.

He got injured after a sprinter from the cocktail explosion struck his neck. He is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

District Police Superintendent Abdul Mannan said that there was a chase between two factions but the police dispersed them.

The situation is calm now, he said.

"The police did not shoot. I do not know how the journalist was injured. I will look into the matter," he added.