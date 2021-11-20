Cumilla EPZ worker dies in storeroom roof collapse

A woman worker died after the roof casting board of a garment storeroom under construction collapsed in Cumilla Export Processing Zone (EPZ).

The deceased was identified as named Josna Begum, 45, a resident of Thira Pukur Par area in South Chartha of Cumilla city.

Three others were also injured in the incident that took place at EPZ's NASSA Garment at 10am on Saturday.

Josna has been working in NASSA Garment for a long time. She was at work on Saturday morning when suddenly the board of the storeroom part of the garment collapsed.

Three others dodged the collapse avoiding serious injuries, but Josna Begum could not escape.

Josna was taken to Comilla Medical College Hospital with serious injuries where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Ripon, the son of the deceased's sister, confirmed the death and said, "My aunt has a son. We don't understand how it happened."

Cumilla Sadar Dakshin police station OC Debashish Chowdhury said, "I am at the spot now. Four people were injured but I have not been confirmed about the death yet."

Cumilla EPZ General Manager Zillur Rahman confirmed the death saying it was an accident. Adequate compensation will be provided to the family of the deceased, he added.