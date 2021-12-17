Cumilla councillor murder: 4 accused provide crucial information in remand

Four accused in the murder case of Cumilla City Corporation panel mayor and councillor of ward 17 Syed Mohammad Sohel and his associate Haripad Saha provided crucial information in remand, police said.

Parimal Das, sub-inspector of Detective Branch (DB) of Cumilla police, told The Business Standard that the four accused had been sent to court after a five-day remand.

"The accused provided crucial information about the double murder," he added.

The police official, however, did not disclose the information in order to ensure proper investigation further.

Their (the four and other accused) statements were being crosschecked, Parimal said, adding that police would no longer seek remand for the four – 6th accused Md Ashikur Rahman Rocky, 7th accused Alam, 8th accused Jisan and 9th accused Masum.

Earlier, Judge Shahen Ara Akter of Cumilla Senior Judicial Magistrate Cognizance Court granted five-day remand to the four arrestees for interrogation that ended Friday (December 17).

Councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel and his associate were shot dead by a group of seven or eight armed miscreants at a roadside shop in the Pathariapara area on 22 November.

Sohel was found to have nine bullets on different parts of his body. Haripad Saha was fired during an attempt to save Sohel.

Later, the brother of the slain councillor, Syed Muhammad Rumon, filed a lawsuit with Kotwali Model police station accusing a total of 21 people.

The case mentioned 11 names and 10 unknown individuals, while Shah Alam from Sujanagar was made the prime accused.

So far, a total of 11 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, and three were killed in reported gunfights with law enforcers.