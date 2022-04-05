Cumilla City Corporation election by 20 June: EC

Cumilla City Corporation election will be held by 20 June, Election Commission (EC) Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker said on Tuesday (05 April).

He made the announcement after the end of the first meeting of the new Election Commission.

The schedule for the election will be declared in the last week of this month, he added.

"The voting would be done through electronic voting machine, therefore the preparations will take time. We will inform the local government about this. They can appoint an administrator if they want," EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker further added.

Earlier in the day, the newly formed Election Commission headed by Kazi Habibul Awal held its first meeting, 36 days after its formation.

The new EC met at 11am on Tuesday at the Election Building in Agargaon.

The agenda of the meeting included: Cumilla City Corporation Election, municipal elections, union council elections, other local government elections and by-elections, smart national identity card with 'heroic freedom fighter' written on it and miscellaneous.

President Md Abdul Hamid appointed a new commission on 26 February.

The commissioner took oath the next day and joined the EC on 28 February.