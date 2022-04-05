Cumilla City Corporation election by 20 June

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 08:58 pm

Related News

Cumilla City Corporation election by 20 June

The last Cumilla City Corporation election was on 30 March 2017

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 08:58 pm
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Cumilla City Corporation elections will be held by 20 June, said Election Commission (EC) Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker after the first meeting of the new EC on Tuesday.

"The election schedule for Cumilla City Corporation and other municipality and union parishads with pending polls will be announced at the end of this month and elections will be held by 20 June," he told the media at the Election Building in Agargaon.

The last Cumilla City Corporation polls were on 30 March 2017 and the first meeting took place on 17 May.

By law, the tenure of a city corporation is five years from the date of the first meeting. As such, the tenure of the current Cumilla City Corporation will end on 16 May.

By law, polls have to be held within 180 days before its tenure ends, which is 16 November for the current Cumilla City Corporation.

"It is not possible to arrange polls within the time left. We will inform the local government ministry about it and they will decide on it," the secretary said.

"We were ready for the Cumilla City Corporation polls but there were a pending writ and a contempt of court case against the election. On 4 April, we were informed that the case had been settled," he added.

The polls will be held using electronic voting machines. There are many other preparations too, including training officers who will conduct the polls. It is possible to hold polls by 15 May even though it takes at least 45 days for the EC to announce the election schedule, said Humayun Kabir

Earlier in the day, the newly formed Election Commission headed by Kazi Habibul Awal held its first meeting, 36 days after its formation.

Top News / Politics

Election Commission / Cumilla City Corporation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

10h | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

10h | Habitat
Women&#039;s activist organisation Naripokkho formed a human chain and demanded immediate arrest and trial of constable Nazmul Tareq on 3 April. Photo: PR

A teep and the art of telling women what not to wear

12h | Panorama
There is a casual sitting area on the floor and a thin L-shaped waterway around it. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dzable Studio: Bringing nature inside to create peace of mind

11h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Election in 3-month not possible in Pakistan

Election in 3-month not possible in Pakistan

1h | Videos
After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

1h | Videos
Man City to face Atletico Madrid in UCL Quarter Final

Man City to face Atletico Madrid in UCL Quarter Final

1h | Videos
Insect-infested vegetables in demand!

Insect-infested vegetables in demand!

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

3
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

6
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?