Cumilla City Corporation election by 20 June

Cumilla City Corporation elections will be held by 20 June, said Election Commission (EC) Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker after the first meeting of the new EC on Tuesday.

"The election schedule for Cumilla City Corporation and other municipality and union parishads with pending polls will be announced at the end of this month and elections will be held by 20 June," he told the media at the Election Building in Agargaon.

The last Cumilla City Corporation polls were on 30 March 2017 and the first meeting took place on 17 May.

By law, the tenure of a city corporation is five years from the date of the first meeting. As such, the tenure of the current Cumilla City Corporation will end on 16 May.

By law, polls have to be held within 180 days before its tenure ends, which is 16 November for the current Cumilla City Corporation.

"It is not possible to arrange polls within the time left. We will inform the local government ministry about it and they will decide on it," the secretary said.

"We were ready for the Cumilla City Corporation polls but there were a pending writ and a contempt of court case against the election. On 4 April, we were informed that the case had been settled," he added.

The polls will be held using electronic voting machines. There are many other preparations too, including training officers who will conduct the polls. It is possible to hold polls by 15 May even though it takes at least 45 days for the EC to announce the election schedule, said Humayun Kabir

Earlier in the day, the newly formed Election Commission headed by Kazi Habibul Awal held its first meeting, 36 days after its formation.