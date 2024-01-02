Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for 'boat' symbol

Cumilla City Corporation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Md Shamsul Alam has been served a show-cause notice by the election inquiry committee for allegedly rallying support for the 'boat' symbol in the upcoming elections.

Electoral Inquiry Committee Chairman for Cumilla-6 (Sadar) constituency, Joint District Judge Md Siraj Uddin Iqbal, issued the notice to Shamsul Alam.

The notice summoned the accused to appear and provide an explanation at the inquiry committee's temporary office, the Land Survey Tribunal in Cumilla, on 3 January.

Responding to the allegation, Shamsul Alam said, "As a government official, I have no reason to campaign for a specific symbol. These allegations are baseless. I am yet to receive an official copy of the show-cause notice."

"I will provide further clarification once I receive the documented allegations," he added.

The inquiry committee's letter referenced a complaint filed by independent candidate (eagle symbol) Anjum Sultana Seema on 1 January. The complaint alleged that the CEO attended an election campaign at Collectorate School and College, advocating for the Awami League (boat symbol) candidate.

The notice said, "You participated in an election campaign of Awami League on 27 December, advocating votes for the 'boat' candidate. Moreover, you have been touring different government educational institutions to promote the boat symbol.

"Additionally, you have urged teachers to be present at these institutions, even during closures, to support the boat's campaign."