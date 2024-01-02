Cumilla UP chairman showcaused for slapping finance minister's campaign worker

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 08:23 pm

Related News

Cumilla UP chairman showcaused for slapping finance minister's campaign worker

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 08:23 pm
In a video posted on social media, Upazila chairman Shamsuddin Kalu was seen delivering a speech during a road march. He suddenly slapped the worker across the face in front of the finance minister and others who were present there.
In a video posted on social media, Upazila chairman Shamsuddin Kalu was seen delivering a speech during a road march. He suddenly slapped the worker across the face in front of the finance minister and others who were present there.

A Cumilla upazila chairman was showcaused for slapping Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal's campaign worker during an election campaign programme.

In a video posted on social media, Upazila chairman Shamsuddin Kalu was seen delivering a speech during a road march. He suddenly slapped the worker across the face in front of the finance minister and others who were present there.

After the incident, Senior Assistant Judge Rajeev Kumar Dev, chairman of the election inquiry committee, served Kalu the show cause notice on Tuesday (2 January).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Kalu could not be reached on the phone for comment on the matter.

The notice mentioned that the incident took place during the finance minister's election campaign – who is contesting for the Cumilla-10 constituency – on 31 December in Boxgonj union of Nangalkot upazila. 

Stating that Kalu violated the mandate of public representation, the notice asked him to appear at the Cumilla Assistant Judge Court (Barura) on 4 January and explain why an appeal should not be sent to the Election Commission for taking action against him.

 

Top News

Cumilla / upazila chairman / Finance Minister

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

8h | Habitat
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The pentennial poster fest

8h | Features
National Archives Building in Agargaon houses documents like newspapers, maps, gazettes, government publications, political manifestos and land records of historical values. Photos: Rajib Dhar

National Archives: Inside Bangladesh's largest repository of historical documents

13h | Panorama
The big Doomsday theme last year was the existential risk from rapidly evolving AI technology. Elon Musk says Tesla has the finest in apocalypse technology. Photo: Collected

Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The unmissable sporting events over the next 12 months

The unmissable sporting events over the next 12 months

9m | Videos
Britain bans foreign students from bringing families into UK

Britain bans foreign students from bringing families into UK

2h | Videos
Which players lost the most market value?

Which players lost the most market value?

3h | Videos
Where does the expired mobile tower go?

Where does the expired mobile tower go?

1h | Videos