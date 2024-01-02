Cumilla UP chairman showcaused for slapping finance minister's campaign worker

In a video posted on social media, Upazila chairman Shamsuddin Kalu was seen delivering a speech during a road march. He suddenly slapped the worker across the face in front of the finance minister and others who were present there.

A Cumilla upazila chairman was showcaused for slapping Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal's campaign worker during an election campaign programme.

After the incident, Senior Assistant Judge Rajeev Kumar Dev, chairman of the election inquiry committee, served Kalu the show cause notice on Tuesday (2 January).

Kalu could not be reached on the phone for comment on the matter.

The notice mentioned that the incident took place during the finance minister's election campaign – who is contesting for the Cumilla-10 constituency – on 31 December in Boxgonj union of Nangalkot upazila.

Stating that Kalu violated the mandate of public representation, the notice asked him to appear at the Cumilla Assistant Judge Court (Barura) on 4 January and explain why an appeal should not be sent to the Election Commission for taking action against him.