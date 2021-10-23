Cumilla attack cases to be tried in speedy tribunals: Law minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 06:32 pm

Vandalised idols at a temple. Photo: TBS
Vandalised idols at a temple. Photo: TBS

Cases filed over the recent attacks in puja mandaps and on Hindu communities in Cumilla will be tried in speedy trial tribunals, Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Saturday.

Investigations are ongoing in the cases. These cases will be sent to speedy trial tribunals after reports of investigations are submitted to the court, he told reporters after welcoming newly appointed sub-registrars at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Anisul noted the use of CCTV footage as evidence is permitted in speedy trial tribunals.

"There is a clause on accepting video footages as evidence in speedy trial tribunals. It will not be a problem," he said in reply to a question on the issue.

The minister also said investigations are ongoing for cases filed over attacks on Hindu communities in Nasirnagar of Brahminbaria in 2016.

"Investigations into these cases are yet to finish. The court cannot take any action for speedy trial until the investigations are completed and reports are submitted," said Anisul, adding "the investigations are not being delayed deliberately."

He also mentioned the willingness of the government to ensure justice for the recent attacks on puja mandaps, temples and properties of Hindu communities by fanatic mullahs after reports of 'desecration of the Holy Quran' in Cumilla went viral on social media.  

"The government has ensured quick verdicts on cases filed over recent heinous incidents that have shaken the society through speedy trials. There is no lack of willingness to ensure speedy trials of the cases filed over the Cumilla incident," he said.  

