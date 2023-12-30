Cumilla-2: Road and Highways Div's engineer campaigns for AL candidate, video goes viral

Violating the polls code of conduct, an assistant engineer of the Road and Highways Division (RHD) campaigned for Awami League-nominated candidate for Cumilla-2 constituency Selima Ahmad in Homna upazila.

A video clip containing his call to vote for the "boat" candidate went viral on social media.

Accused Shafiqul Islam is posted as assistant engineer in Cumilla's RHD and was seen attending a yard meeting nearby Ramkrishnapur Wahai Bridge on 28 December.

Confirming the matter, Homna Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Assistant Returning Officer Ksemalika Chakma told UNB that participation of government officials in election campaigns is a violation of the code of conduct.

Legal action will be taken in this regard, she said.

The accused engineer could not be reached by calling and sending messages over mobile phone despite repeated attempts.