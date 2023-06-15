Culture of Peace: UN unanimously adopts Bangladesh's resolution

The United Nations General Assembly has unanimously adopted Bangladesh's flagship resolution on the 'Culture of Peace'.

The Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN in New York, Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, introduced the resolution at the UNGA on Wednesday (14 June).

While introducing the resolution, Ambassador Muhith highlighted the continued relevance of the culture of peace in today's world, characterised by complex challenges and boundless opportunities.

"Indeed, it is more urgent today than ever to promote a culture of peace; to prioritise dialogue and rapprochement over violence and confrontation," said Ambassador Muhith

The resolution was first adopted on 13 September, 1999, during the first tenure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Since then, Bangladesh has been facilitating this resolution at the assembly every year and also convening a high-level forum on the culture of peace in the General Assembly.

The last High-Level Forum, which was held on 6 September, 2022, focused on the transformative role of culture of peace to ensure justice, equality, and inclusion for advancing peace-building.

This year, the resolution centred on collective efforts to address global risks and challenges with the United Nations playing a central role. It underscored the importance of strengthening preventive diplomacy, dialogue, and healthy debates at all levels.

While reaffirming the invaluable role of women in conflict prevention and resolution, it called for fully equal and meaningful participation of women in such processes. Among others, the resolution stressed the need to address the underlying drivers of violence and conflict and also to promote a culture of peace in the context of ongoing digital transformation.

Bangladesh's Permanent Representative stated that the resolution of the Culture of Peace has, over time, grown in relevance and evolved into a dominant theme, finding larger footprints and recognition in all major UN discourses.

"In the rapidly changing global situation, it has proved to be a useful means to complement UN Charter obligations of maintaining peace in the world," he added.

This year's resolution has been cosponsored by more than 100 countries, showcasing a broad-based endorsement from a diverse representation of UN member states.

Bangladesh's continued facilitation of this resolution each year stands as a testament to the international community's profound confidence in Bangladesh as a steadfast advocate for global peace.