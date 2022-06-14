Cuet closed until July 5 after BCL infighting

Authorities closed the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet) until July 5 amid tension gripping the campus following clashes between two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

The Cuet authorities took the decision on Tuesday after a meeting with the departmental heads.

All male students have been asked to vacate their halls by 5 pm today while the female ones were asked to vacate their dormitories by 10 am on Wednesday, said Deputy Director of Cuet Fazlur Rahman.

The classes and examinations of Honours level will remain suspended while the classes and examinations of Masters will continue, he said.

According to the university authorities, two factions of Cuet unit Chhatra League locked into clashes several times in the last few days over previous enmity.

As a sequel to the clashes, a group of BCL obstructed the busses carrying teachers, staff, students while heading towards the campus.

However, some teachers and staff managed to reach the campus using alternative way.

On June 13, a group of BCL men, numbering 50, equipped with sticks and sharp weapons were seen patrolling the campus, creating panic among the students.

Anwar Hossain shamim, assistant superintendent of Chattogram Rangunia (Circle) police, said additional police have been deployed on the campus to avoid further trouble.