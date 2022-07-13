CU student killed as bus runs her over in Kolkata

TBS Report
13 July, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 06:17 pm

The deceased Shajmila and her mother Shirin. Photo: Courtesy
The deceased Shajmila and her mother Shirin. Photo: Courtesy

A student of Chattogram University (CU) has been killed in West Bengal's Kolkata as a bus rammed her over while she was crossing a road.

The deceased has been identified as Shajmila Jishmam Uzma Moon, a student of the department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE), CU.

Her mother, Shirin Ara Chowdhury, a professor of the same university, was injured in the same incident.

The accident took place in front of Birla Planetarium on Cathedral Road, Kolkata on Tuesday (11 July).

The doctors declared Uzma dead after two days as the locals immediately rushed them to PG Hospital in the city following the incident.

Although Uzma's mother regained consciousness, she is not yet out of danger, informed Prof Rashed Mostafa, the dean of the engineering faculty of CU.

Shirin Ara Chowdhury went to India with her family for a medical checkup, he added.

A speeding bus hit the duo while crossing the road at a zebra crossing, he confirmed.

The family is scheduled to return today (13 July) with the dead body.

 

