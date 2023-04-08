CU student found dead hanging from dorm ceiling fan

A female student of the University of Chittagong (CU) was found dead on Saturday, hanging from a ceiling fan in her dorm room.

The body of 22-year-old Rokeya Khatun was recovered from a dorm room of Shamsun Nahar Hall of the university at around 3:30pm. She was a student in the management department of the university's 2019-20 academic year.

University sources said Rokeya was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a noose around her neck in a dorm room by other students. She was immediately taken to the University Medical Center.

From there, Rokeya was sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where the doctor on duty declared her dead.

University proctor Dr Nurul Azim Sikder said the exact cause of death cannot be known until the post-mortem report is received.

Dr Abu Tayyub, chief medical officer of the university's medical centre, said, "When the student was brought to the medical centre, the doctor on duty felt that there was a heartbeat. That is why she was immediately sent to (CMCH)."