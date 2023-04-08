CU student found dead hanging from dorm ceiling fan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 April, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 10:08 pm

Related News

CU student found dead hanging from dorm ceiling fan

The body of 22-year-old Rokeya Khatun was recovered from a dorm room of Shamsun Nahar Hall of the university at around 3:30pm

TBS Report
08 April, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 10:08 pm
Picture: UNB
Picture: UNB

A female student of the University of Chittagong (CU) was found dead on Saturday, hanging from a ceiling fan in her dorm room.

The body of 22-year-old Rokeya Khatun was recovered from a dorm room of Shamsun Nahar Hall of the university at around 3:30pm. She was a student in the management department of the university's 2019-20 academic year.

University sources said Rokeya was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a noose around her neck in a dorm room by other students. She was immediately taken to the University Medical Center. 

From there, Rokeya was sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where the doctor on duty declared her dead. 

University proctor Dr Nurul Azim Sikder said the exact cause of death cannot be known until the post-mortem report is received.

Dr Abu Tayyub, chief medical officer of the university's medical centre, said, "When the student was brought to the medical centre, the doctor on duty felt that there was a heartbeat. That is why she was immediately sent to (CMCH)."

Chattogram university / Suicide

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Food safari: Sehri outing in Dhaka

9h | Food
Representational Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A firefighter's account: How to fight a flame

9h | Bangladesh
The betel nuts are brought to this bazaar from all across Ukhiya upazila, Teknaf and Ramu. Photo: Nusmila Lohani

Shonapara's gold: A tiny betel nut market worth crores

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Best 7-seaters in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

2h | Tech Talk
GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

6h | Tech Talk
Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

7h | TBS World
Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

9h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

3
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

6
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula