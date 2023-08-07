CU shuttle train closed due to heavy rain, landslides in campus leaves 1 injured

Photo: TBS

The shuttle train service from Chattogram to Chittagong University (CU) has been closed due to water rising on the railway line from heavy rain. Due to the continuous heavy rains, landslides have occurred in various places on the university campus.

A person was injured after a landslide occurred in Shahi Colony of the campus around 4:30am on Monday (7 August).

Power lines were also snapped and trees were uprooted in various parts of the campus.

There has been a landslide on the hill next to the university transport office. On the other hand, half of the road is closed due to landslides on the Golpakkur side of the university.

Also, the roads have been blocked by uprooted trees at several places.

CU Chief Security Officer Abdur Razzak said, "A house in Shahi Colony was completely damaged after a large tree fell on in from a hill. By the grace of God, nothing happened to the people. We asked them to move away from there and take shelter in the university college. Trees were uprooted, and electric poles and wires were damaged. Currently, there is one road open to enter the campus. We had already asked everyone living at the foot of the hills to go to a safe shelter. We will announce again today."

Proctor Dr Nurul Azim Sikder said that wherever there are fallen trees and blocks, arrangements are being made to remove them.