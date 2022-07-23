CU expels 2 involved in sexual assault on student

TBS Report 
23 July, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 08:35 pm

They were expelled at a special meeting of the university's Board of Health, Residence and Disciplinary Committee

Protest over the harassment at CU campus. File photo/TBS
Protest over the harassment at CU campus. File photo/TBS

Two Chittagong University (CU) students involved in the sexual assault of another student on campus have been expelled by the university administration. 

They are Mohammad Azim, 23, a second year student in History department and Nurul Absar alias Babu, 22, second year student in Anthropology department. 

They were expelled at a special meeting of the university's Board of Health, Residence and Disciplinary Committee on Saturday (23 July) evening, said CU Proctor Dr Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan. 

Earlier in the day, CU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter said all the students who were involved in the assault of a student on the campus would be expelled.

"We are disheartened by the incident and announcing zero tolerance against such crimes. We are trying our best to ensure justice and law enforcers have already detained four people. The offenders will get highest punishment and will be expelled from the university," she said at the 34th annual senate meeting of the university. 

Earlier Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) detained four people including the two students in connection with the alleged assault that sparked protests on the CU campus.

The other two detainees are Nur Hossain alias Shaon, 22, a first year student of Hathazari Government College, and Masud Rana alias Masud, 22, a second year student of the same college. 

Rab-7 Chattogram unit later arrested Saiful, another accused involved in the incident, from Bahaddarhat area at 6:30pm, according to Rab-7 media wing. 

On 17 July, a female student was physically assaulted by five youths while she was going to the Botanical Garden from Pritilata Hall of the campus with her friend around 10pm.

The goons also captured the incident on video and threatened to make it viral. Later, they fled with the mobile phones and wallets of the two students.

A five-member body was formed to investigate the assault after the female student filed a written complaint to the proctor.

A case was also filed under the Women and Children Repression Act accusing five people.

On 19 July, after the university authorities set the time limit for female students to enter the residential hall before 10pm after the incident students started a movement against the decision.

Since hundreds of CU students have been staging protests, holding human chains every day on the campus demanding justice for the female student who was allegedly harassed.

 

