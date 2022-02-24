CU Chhatra League factions clash over ragging incident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 11:55 am

CU Chhatra League factions clash over ragging incident

Clashes broke out between two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League at Chittagong University (CU) over ragging a junior member.

Five members on both sides were injured.

CU BCL sub-groups "Sixty Nine" and "Epitaph" clashed in front of Surja Sen Hall of the university around 10pm on Wednesday.

According to university sources, on Wednesday morning, Epitaph group members detained ragged a member of Sixty Nine group and student of the university's forestry department for the academic year 2020-21.

Later, when the student informed the senior leaders of Sixty Nine group they went to Surja Sen Hall.

Clashes broke out among workers of Epitaph and Sixty Nine at the time. The administrative building of Surja Sen hall and a motorcycle were vandalised.

Police later came to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Iqbal Hossain Tipu, general secretary of Chhatra League and leader of Sixty Nine Group, said that misunderstanding arose from the incident of ragging a junior.

"I have resolved the matter and there will be no more problems", he added.

In this regard, Proctor of the university Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan said, some were injured by brickbats during the clash. Police have taken position at the spot. Now the situation is calm.

