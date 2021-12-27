CTTC's arms recovery raid underway at Satchari National Park 

CTTC&#039;s arms recovery raid underway at Satchari National Park 

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of police is conducting a special drive to recover arms and ammunition from the Satchari National Park in Habiganj.

Senior law enforcement officials are present at the spot and are monitoring the arms recovery raid, confirmed CTTC Deputy Commissioner Md Mahfuzul Islam to The Business Standard on Monday.

He said, "A huge number of guns and ammunition have been recovered from the park. The raid is ongoing. 

"Further details will be revealed at a press conference later."   

This is the ninth time that an arms recovery raid was being conducted at the park – a popular tourist site – since 2014.

Earlier on 2 March, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), recovered 18 rocket launchers wrapped in polythene and buried underground from Satchari.

Then on 13 August, the BGB, in another drive, recovered 12 guns and 19 bullets from the park.

From 1 June to 17 September, 2014, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) recovered 334 artillery shells, 298 rocket chargers, a rocket launcher, 16 machine guns, a beta gun, six SLRs, an auto rifle, and five empty machine gun barrels during a three-phase operation.

On 17 October, 2014, three machine guns, four barrels, eight magazines, eight belts with a carrying capacity of 250 bullets, and a high-power radio were recovered from the deep forest of the park.

A total of 9,454 rounds of bullets, including 8,360 rounds for SMG and LMG, 152 rounds for 303 rifles, 518 rounds for small arms, and 425 rounds for machine guns were recovered on 18 October.

On 2 February, 2016, 10 high explosive 40mm anti-tank rockets were recovered during an operation at the national park.

On 24 November, 2019, several explosives, including shells of 13 rocket launchers, were recovered from Satchari.

 

