CTTC to investigate Moghbazar blast 

Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

The investigation of Moghbazar blast case has been handed over to the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of police. 

"The investigation authority has been handed over to CTTC as no progress has been made in the case even four days after it was filed," CTTC Bomb Disposal Unit's Additional Deputy Commissioner AKM Rahmatullah told The Business Standard tonight. 

CTTC today took over the investigation charge from the Ramna police, AKM Rahmatullah added.

On 29 June, police filed the case with Ramna Police Station accusing unidentified persons of negligence over the explosion that left 10 people dead and hundred more injured so far.

