CTTC cordons off Narayanganj 'militant hideout' 

A team of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit has cordoned off an alleged militant hideout at Pachgaon in Araihazar of Narayanganj.

DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner and CTTC Bomb Disposal Unit Chief Rahmatullah Chowdhury confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

"A team of SWAT operatives and Bomb Disposal unit has been dispatched from Dhaka to the spot," he said.

CTTC Chief and DMP ADC Md Asaduzzaman said a drive will soon commence at the hideout.

"We have cordoned off a house on suspicion of being a militant hideout containing explosives," he told The Business Standard.

