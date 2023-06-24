CTTC arrests Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya founder

The Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit (CTTC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Friday (23 June) arrested militant group Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya's founder Shamin Mahfuz and his wife from the capital's Demra area.

A huge number of arms and explosives were also seized from their possession, claimed CTTC officials.

DMP Additional Commissioner of Police (CTTC) Md Asaduzzaman confirmed the arrest to The Business Standard adding that they will brief the incident to the media at the DMP media centre on Saturday noon.