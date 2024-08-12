Ctg's Shibir Nasir freed from jail on bail after 26 years

Nasir Uddin alias Shibir Nasir was released from Chattogram Central Jail on bail on Sunday night after 26 years.

Acting Jail Super Muhammad Manjur Hossain confirmed the matter saying that Nasir was an accused in 36 cases including those of double and triple murders.

Of them, he was acquitted in 31 cases while he served jail in two cases and secured bail in the rest three cases, he said.

The accused's lawyer Manjur Morshed Ansari said his client is currently facing trial in three cases and secured bail in the rest of the cases.

It was learned that due to his affiliation with Islami Chhatra Shibir politics, he had been known as Shibir Nasir and was arrested from a student dormitory of Chittagong College on 6 April 1998.

He was sentenced to five years of jail in a case over the attack on police in a student dormitory of the Chittagong College on 4 October 2017, according to court sources.

Earlier in 2008, he was sentenced to 10 years jail in an arm case.