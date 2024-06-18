Ctg's first dumba farm: A tale of resilience and growth

Adnan Chowdhury’s dumba farm in Sitakunda, the first of its kind in Chattogram, raises various breeds of the animal to meet Eid demand. Dumba weighing between 75-150 kg fetch prices ranging from Tk1.5-2 lakh each. Photo: TBS

Adnan Chowdhury, from the Faujdarhat area of Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram, has established the district's first dumba (fat-tailed sheep) farm, turning his unemployment during the Covid-19 pandemic into a unique entrepreneurial venture.

After completing his studies in the UK, Adnan returned to Chattogram and secured a job in a private institution. However, like many others, he lost his job during the pandemic.

To make use of his free time, Adnan began raising foreign goats and dumba with his own savings, initially as a hobby. In three years, this small initiative transformed into a notable enterprise, employing 20 people across three farms.

A fortuitous mistake

In 2019, Adnan Chowdhury bought a pair of African Boer goats for Tk1.2 lakh, intending to sacrifice them for Eid ul-Adha. But he had made a mistake—they lacked permanent teeth, making them unsuitable for sacrifice. Adnan decided to raise them instead.

Later, one goat fell ill and was found pregnant, sparking Adnan's interest in goat rearing. His son's joy over a newborn goat prompted Adnan to expand his flock, eventually totalling 11 goats.

With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and Adnan's job loss, he turned to goat farming for income. As the flock grew and space became limited, he transitioned to commercial farming, establishing Unique Goat Farm.

Through research and networking, he amassed over a hundred goats of various breeds by 2021, leveraging social media to sell them.

Expanding horizons

Once things started to settle post-Covid-19, Adnan took his family on a vacation to a resort in Gazipur. There, he noticed various breeds of dumba (fat-tailed sheep) being raised. Inspired, he collected five different breeds and began his own farm, constructing a new, modern shed beside the old one.

His dumba collection, sourced from various farms and through breeding, continues to grow. Currently, his farm hosts over three hundred goats, including African Boer, African Kalahari, Indian Barbari, Cashmere, and crossbreeds, as well as South African Dorpar and local sheep.

Additionally, he tends to Turkey, Herley queen, Persian, and Awasi breeds of dumba, all valued at around Tk2 crore.

Diversifying with exotic chickens

Encouraged by his success in goat, sheep, and dumba rearing, Adnan expanded into raising exotic breeds of chickens and domestic broiler and layer chickens last year. With funding from his father, Azam Chowdhury, he constructed a shed capable of housing 10,000 chickens.

His fancy chicken farm now boasts over a hundred exotic breeds, including Sebelpoot, Pencil Satin, Frizzle, Cochin, Coco Cochin, Silky, Brahma, Serama, Sebright, Sultan, Yokohama, and Polish Cap. Adnan is gradually nurturing chicks from the eggs of these chickens, raising them on the farm.

Impact and future prospects

Adnan Chowdhury told TBS that while dumba originate from the Middle East and desert regions, they can adapt well to Bangladesh's climate, with various popular breeds found worldwide.

As demand rises for sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Adha, the price of dumba sees a significant increase.

He noted that on his farm, goats weighing between 75 and 150 kg fetch prices ranging from Tk1.5-2 lakh each. Annually, the farm earns Tk50-60 lakh from dumba sales alone.

However, Adnan emphasised that dumba rearing demands careful attention under the guidance of a specialised veterinarian, ensuring they receive proper nutrition, medication, and vaccinations regularly.

Reflecting on his journey, Adnan said, "After completing my studies in the UK, I worked in a private organisation for a long time. However, in 2020, I lost my job due to the pandemic. It was then that I decided to venture into goat farming."

Success coming swiftly, he gradually expanded his venture, establishing three farms with a total investment of Tk26 lakh over phases. Encouraged by his achievements, his father also invested in the farm.

He added, "Seeing my farm, many young people in the area are now interested in goat farming."

Adnan Chowdhury urges the youth of the country to consider entrepreneurship in agriculture and livestock, emphasising its potential to contribute to the nation's economy.

Chattogram District Livestock Officer Nazrul Islam said that due to the low demand for dumba in the area, no commercial farms have emerged. Unique Goat Farm is likely the first dumba farm established in Chattogram, as far as he is aware.

Adnan Chowdhury's success will encourage farmers in Chattogram to engage in dumba farming, he added.