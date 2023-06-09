Ctg Zoo hatches 3 critically endangered Elongated tortoises

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 June, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 09:44 pm

Ctg Zoo hatches 3 critically endangered Elongated tortoises

TBS Report
09 June, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 09:44 pm

Chittagong Zoo, famous for breeding tigers, has added another success story to its repertoire with the hatching of three critically endangered Elongated tortoises (Indotestudo elongata).

Dr. Shahadat Hosen Shubho, deputy curator of the zoo, confirmed the news on Friday evening, stating that the Elongated tortoises were hatched under the captive breeding programme on Thursday.

He mentioned, "The Elongated tortoise is a critically endangered species, with animals that have become 80%-90% extinct being listed as critically endangered by the IUCN. The next step is extinction from nature. Since 2013, the critically endangered Elongated tortoise has not bred in Chittagong Zoo. To address this, a new cage was built for them in February 2022."

"In this cage, efforts have been made to provide them with a natural environment as much as possible, ensuring a favorable breeding environment and helping prevent the extinction of this tortoise. After 15 months in the new cage, the eggs hatched, resulting in the birth of three elongated tortoises," he added.

"The Elongated tortoise usually lays 3-5 eggs at a time, and the babies are born after hatching in 120-150 days," the deputy curator explained.

The Chittagong Zoo Authority hopes to continue breeding this critically endangered species of Elongated tortoise in the future and release them into the wild environment through re-wilding, with the assistance of the Forest Department under the initiative of the District Administration.

The zoo, which has successfully bred 14 tigers in just 6 years, has also been releasing various wild animals into nature through captive breeding. Sixty-five juvenile pythons, born through hand-made incubators, have already been released into the wild. Additionally, leopard cats have been bred for the first time in Bangladesh through captive breeding at the zoo."

Top News

endangered tortoises

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

8h | Wheels
Infograph: TBS

Balancing lives and livelihoods: How can South Asia prepare for the next pandemic?

10h | Panorama
Earning more money isn’t exactly a priority for Messi, already one of the world’s richest athletes. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Lionel Messi chose Miami over Riyadh

10h | Panorama
Many stores at the solar wholesale markets are now half full. Or half empty. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Empty stores and crowded corridors: How the solar market ran out in a week

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

5h | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

1d | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

13h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg