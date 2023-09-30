Ctg youth killed during AL-BNP clash not involved in politics: Family

Jahed Hussain Ruman, who was killed during the clash between the Awami League (AL) and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Chattogram's Mirsarai, was not involved in politics, claimed his family members.

Yunus Nabi, the grieving uncle, said while Ruman was not directly involved in Chhatra League politics, he maintained friendly relations with party activists.

Ruman, identified as a Chhatra League activist by local members of the party, was working at a nearby shop when the clash between AL and BNP supporters on Friday evening.

As AL men reportedly retreated in the face of advancing BNP activists, he was capturing the scene on his mobile phone, standing near a pond, eyewitnesses at the scene reported.

They added that BNP activists, upon noticing Ruman's video, allegedly struck him, causing him to fall into the pond.

Approximately half an hour after the incident, Yunus Nabi, Ruman's uncle, rescued him from the pond in a critical condition. He rushed Ruman to the Mirsarai Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor declared him dead upon arrival.

Ruman used to live at his maternal grandfather's home in the upazila after his father's death.

Khaleda Akhtar, mother of Ruman, called for a just trial in the murder, emphasising that no mother should endure the inexplicable loss of a child.

Following the clash last Friday, tension continues to grip the Ajampur Bazar area, as Awami League and Chhatra League members assemble vigilantly across the vicinity.

Ruman's mother filed a case at Jorarganj Police Station, accusing 60-70 individuals, including 15 affiliated with BNP, in the youth's killing. Four suspects have been apprehended in connection with the case, said Officer-in-Charge Md Zahid Hossain.