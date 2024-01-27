Ctg youth fair participants call for employment generation, loan facilities

Participants at Chattogram Youth Fair advocated for enhanced employment opportunities and easy access to loan facilities.

They also called for prioritising the perspectives of the youth in the policy-making process.

On Friday (26 January), the participants at the daylong "Amio Jittey Chai Youth Fair" highlighted the scarcity of job opportunities as well as the obstacles to entrepreneurship.

They also advocated for the improvement of quality of service at government health centres, prioritising citizen safety, ensuring access to safe water, improving waste management, and intensifying mosquito control efforts.

They mentioned that a significant number of young people have distanced themselves from the political sphere and show little interest in political discussions, driven by a perception that their opinions are not valued.

To encourage their engagement in the nation's development, the youth participants voiced their expectations by urging policymakers and political parties to prioritise and consider the aspirations of the youth.

