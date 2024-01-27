Ctg youth fair participants call for employment generation, loan facilities

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 January, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 07:17 pm

Related News

Ctg youth fair participants call for employment generation, loan facilities

TBS Report
27 January, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 07:17 pm
A daylong youth fair titled &quot;Amio Jittey Chai Youth Fair&quot; at Theatre Institute in Chattogram city on Friday (26 January). Photo: TBS
A daylong youth fair titled "Amio Jittey Chai Youth Fair" at Theatre Institute in Chattogram city on Friday (26 January). Photo: TBS

Participants at Chattogram Youth Fair advocated for enhanced employment opportunities and easy access to loan facilities.

They also called for prioritising the perspectives of the youth in the policy-making process.

On Friday (26 January), the participants at the daylong "Amio Jittey Chai Youth Fair" highlighted the scarcity of job opportunities as well as the obstacles to entrepreneurship.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

They also advocated for the improvement of quality of service at government health centres, prioritising citizen safety, ensuring access to safe water, improving waste management, and intensifying mosquito control efforts.

They mentioned that a significant number of young people have distanced themselves from the political sphere and show little interest in political discussions, driven by a perception that their opinions are not valued. 

To encourage their engagement in the nation's development, the youth participants voiced their expectations by urging policymakers and political parties to prioritise and consider the aspirations of the youth.
 

Youth fair / Chattogram / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Syed Zaker Hossain/TBS

Northbrook Hall: The elegant 'Lalkuthi' on the banks of the Buriganga River

4h | In Focus
Kana Verheul, centre, with her niece, right, and her long-lost sister Taslima, left. Photo: Noor Alam/The Guardian

How a stolen child found her way back home after decades of searching

12h | Bangladesh
Donald Trump has solidified his hold on his party’s electorate after his New Hampshire primary win against Nikki Haley. Photo: Reuters

What's in store for Trump's second coming?

9h | Panorama
Ahsan Senan.

New technology will not leave you unemployed

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

1h | Videos
The capital market could not take the shock of withdrawal of floor price in the end

The capital market could not take the shock of withdrawal of floor price in the end

3h | Videos
I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

4h | Videos
World Court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, fails to order ceasefire

World Court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, fails to order ceasefire

21m | Videos