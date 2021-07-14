Ctg woman arrested with 50 yaba pills 

Police have arrested a woman while selling yaba in boxes of petroleum jelly from Agrabad World Trade Center in Chattogram city.

The arrestee, Kohinoor Begum Munni, 25, was detained with 50 pieces of yaba on Wednesday night.

Mohammad Mohsin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Doublemooring Police Station, said Munni is accused in three drugs cases filed earlier at the police station.

"The yaba pills were hidden inside the petroleum jelly to evade the police," he added.