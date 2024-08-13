Ctg wholesalers call for abolition of commission agents system

A view exchange meeting was held on Tuesday at Reazuddin Arotdar Kalyan Samity, a key wholesale market in Chattogram, where the Wholesalers Welfare Association called for the abolition of the commission agents system in the daily commodity market.

Leaders from the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) also supported this call, emphasising the need to end middlemen's activities and prevent trade manipulation.

The Directorate of Consumer Rights, together with CAB, said a network is extorting significant amounts from businesses through illegal practices such as the commission agents system and the DO/slip system.

The meeting, chaired by Faruk Shibli, General Secretary of the Reaz Uddin Bazar Wholesalers Welfare Association, featured speeches from Mohammad Faizullah, Divisional Deputy Director of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, and SM Nazer Hossain, Vice President of the CAB Central Committee.

Other participants included Army Captain Mahraf, Assistant Director of the Consumer Directorate Chattogram District Nasrin Aktan, Chittagong Metropolitan CAB Organising Secretary Jannatul Ferdous, Joint Secretary Mohammad Selim Jahangir, CAB Sadarghat President Shahin Chowdhury, CAB Chandgaon Thana President Mohammad Jane Alam, CAB Jubo Group Chattogram Metropolitan President Abu Hanif Noman, CAB Jubo Group Chittagong Metropolitan President Rasel Uddin, and Restaurant Owners Association President Elias Bhuiyan.

Additionally, Advisor of Reaz Uddin Bazar Arotdar Kalyan Samity Mohammad Tarek, vice president Alhaj Kamal Uddin, Abu Tayeb, CAB Pachlaish president Saima Haque, Abdul Awal, CAB Sadarghat president Mostafa Kamal, and Sadarghat Thana Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council president Subal Das were among those who contributed to the discussion.