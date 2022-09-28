Ctg Wasa official suspended for giving ‘incorrect’ info to ACC

Mohammad Anwarul Azim, a land official of Chattogram Wasa, has been suspended for giving "incorrect" information to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Chattogram Wasa Managing Director Engineer AKM Fazlullah confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Wednesday.

According to sources, Chattogram Wasa owns some 8.1917 acres of land on a hill called "Tankir Pahar" in Motijharna area of ​​Lalkhan Bazar.

Recently, ACC asked Chattogram Wasa to probe and submit a report on the amount of land it owns in the hill area.

The Azim-led four-member Chattogram Wasa committee submitted its findings to the ACC on 12 September.

The suspension order issued against Azim reads that he in the report claimed that Chattogram Wasa has ownership of only 1.89 acres of land on Tankir Pahar.

A letter, signed by Engineer AKM Fazlullah, managing director of Chattogram Wasa, was issued on 15 September, issuing Azim's suspension.

Mohammad Anwarul Azim could not be reached over the phone despite several attempts for comments.