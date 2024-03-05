As Ctg warehouse burns, another fire in the same area guts 18 houses, kills 2 cows

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 March, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 11:14 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

At least 18 houses were burned and two cows were killed in a devastating fire early Tuesday (5 March) in Chattogram's Karnaphuli upazila, the same area where a devastating fire at a sugar warehouse has been raging on for over 17 hours.

The fire broke out at around 3:00am Tuesday, destroying 18 houses and killing two cows in Ward-8 of Ichanagar village, within the Charpatharghata union of the upazila, Fire Service and Civil Defence officials said.

The fire originated from a mosquito repellent coil installed in a cattle shed, local UP member Mahmudul Haque Sumon and Karnafuli Mordan Fire Service officer Shoaib Hossain Munsi told The Business Standard.

One unit of the Karnaphuli Fire Station responded to the fire.

Fire still rages on at Ctg warehouse 17hrs after as raw sugar keeps burning

Eyewitnesses said the flames rapidly spread to adjacent houses belonging to Md Taher, Dil Ahmed, Abul Hossain, Md Shukkur, Md Syed, Abdus Salam, Md Tipu, Shah Alam, Badiul Alam, Ala Uddin, Sahab Uddin, Md Faiz, Abdul Gani, Omar Ali, Md Rafiq, Sona Mia, and Md Shukkur.

The houses sheltered around 40-50 families, predominantly comprising impoverished individuals who found themselves in dire circumstances, locals said.

According to the victims, the blaze caused damages worth around Tk25-30 lakh.

Earlier on Monday afternoon a fire erupted at a warehouse of the S Alam Refined Sugar Industries in the Ichanagar area under Karnaphuli upazila. The warehouse was storing around 1,00,000 tonnes of raw sugar with an estimated value of Tk1,000 crore. More than 17 hours later, the blaze is still raging on.

